Tom Brady eager ‘to get things going in the right direction’ with Raiders

Tom Brady has been influential in the Raiders organization for more than a year and hopes to build a foundation for sustainable success.

Fox broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives a thumbs up before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady remains optimistic he can be part of building a winning franchise in Las Vegas.

“There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle you have to get right,” he told The Associated Press this week. “But I”m certainly very excited that we’re going to get things going in the right direction.”

Brady has been influential in the organization for more than a year, but the team announced he would be more directly in control of football operations alongside general manager John Spytek when coach Pete Carroll was fired last week.

Brady and Spytek’s first item of business is to hire a coach, as the interview process is underway.

“I think every team right now is going through their own process to try to figure out what best suits them,” Brady said of the search.

The team also holds the first pick in the NFL draft and plenty of cap space to make a splash this offseason.

Brady said the goal is to build a foundation for sustainable success.

“We want to deliver a winner in Las Vegas,” he said. “The fan base deserves it, and it’s been a long time.”

