Tom Brady expected to have prominent voice with Raiders

Former quarterback Tom Brady gestures to fans before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Fox Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

If Tom Brady’s long pursuit of a minority ownership share of the Raiders is approved as expected, the former NFL star quarterback is anticipated to have a prominent voice in the team’s football operation.

NFL owners will meet Tuesday in Atlanta, and among the items on their agenda is Brady’s bid to purchase 10 percent of the Raiders. Twenty-four of the 32 owners must approve the sale, but that’s expected to be a formality.

“I think Tom is going to have a much bigger role than people think in the direction of the franchise in all areas on the football side,” a league source said.

Brady and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner have been in agreement with Raiders owner Mark Davis on the sale for more than a year. But concerns over the sales price and Brady’s role as a game analyst on Fox Sports’ lead broadcasting crew have held up the deal at the NFL finance committee level.

The Raiders’ most recent estimated value is $7.8 billion, according to CNBC. While no purchasing price is expected to be revealed, by moving the matter to a full ownership vote, the NFL finance committee is finally indicating satisfaction with the financial terms between Davis and Brady.

What does it all mean?

Brady’s 10 percent purchase would fall short of the 30 percent stake threshold to be considered a “majority” owner. As a result, he would not have actual decision-making power. That will remain in the hands of Davis, who owns approximately 60 percent of the franchise, along with his mother, Carol, who is in her 90s.

But, as a league source indicated, it’s less about how much of the team Brady is buying and more about Davis’ respect for Brady, who also owns a share of Davis’ Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA franchise.

“It doesn’t matter what percentage he owns. It’s the percentage that the owner entrusts him to advise and help make football decisions,” a league source said. “And I think Mark will give him a long leash with that.”

According to the Raiders’ media guide, six other “interest holders” own the remaining stake in the club. They are A. Boscacci, Jill Boscacci Lovingfoss, First Football, Winkenbach Family, Fox Football and Sargent Family.

Brady’s 10 percent purchase would not solely come from the Davis family’s stake in the team, but would be spread out among Davis and some or all of the “interest holders,” according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Brady also could be setting himself up as the franchise’s future owner. Davis is single and has no children or siblings. Should he and his mother die while still owning a stake in the Raiders, the franchise is expected to be put up for sale. Brady and his partners could be in a position to make a competitive bid.

They also could purchase a larger stake in the franchise from Davis or the other “interest holders” over time.

