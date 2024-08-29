Tom Brady faces TV restrictions if he buys piece of Raiders

If former NFL great Tom Brady’s bid to buy a share of the Raiders is approved, his job as a TV analyst will face restrictions.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center left, sits next to NFL superstar Tom Brady during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tom Brady’s nearly three-year pursuit to purchase a minority share of the Raiders could be coming to a conclusion.

But getting the blessing from NFL owners could come with significant restrictions to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s role as a game analyst for Fox.

NFL officials proposed guidelines and restrictions at the NFL owners’ meetings Tuesday in Minneapolis that Brady would have to adhere to if he is approved as a part owner of the Raiders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Among them are stipulations that, as part of his pregame preparation, he will not be allowed into the facility of any other team, will be forbidden from attending broadcast meetings involving players and coaches of other teams and cannot attend practices.

It is typical for the broadcast teams of NFL games to meet with players and coaches leading up to games and sit in on practices. The knowledge they glean from that advance work assists their broadcasts.

Brady, who signed a 10-year, $375 million dollar deal with Fox, is part of the network’s top NFL announcing team with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. They will kick off the season in Week 1 calling the game between the Cowboys and Browns.

Raiders owner Mark Davis did not respond to a request for comment.

Brady would also face restrictions that apply to owners such as not overly criticizing game officials, players and coaches. The potential for fines should he cross any lines was also proposed.

Brady would also have to comply with the league’s gambling and anti-tampering policy.

While the restrictions are severe, a source indicated Brady should be able to work around them in a way that does not hinder his analysis. Furthermore, the development is seen as a step in the right direction for the sale to finally be completed.

Brady and former Patriots teammate Richard Seymour have partnered on a deal to purchase 10 percent of the Raiders.

Brady’s quest to buy a piece of the Raiders has stalled in the NFL’s finance committee. His role as a Fox analyst, and the purchase price, have been points of concern.

Should the finance committee submit Brady’s proposal to ownership for a full vote, it would need approval by at least 24 of 32 owners.

That could occur in October when the owners meet again in Atlanta.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.