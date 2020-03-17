Tom Brady new quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady — after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles — is leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the NFL Network.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the football on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In a stunning move that ends months of speculation, Brady told the Patriots he was not returning Tuesday morning and in the evening word leaked that he agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers, the losingest franchise in NFL history.

The Bucs have had losing records in nine of the past 11 seasons. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2007 and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2002 season, when they won Super Bowl XXXVII.

The NFL schedule hasn’t been assigned dates yet, but the Bucs are set to visit Las Vegas during the Raiders’ inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium.

The bombshell move came after Philip Rivers agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. It could mean incredible change across the league as teams scramble to fill quarterback holes from the players available on the open market.

Brady had been linked to various teams throughout the offseason, the Raiders among them, and in many ways the end of his illustrious 20-year career with the Patriots seemed imminent.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

