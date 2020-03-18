Tom Brady scheduled to play in Las Vegas in 2020

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium next season.

Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

While Tom Brady is not going to sign with the Raiders when free agency opens on Wednesday, he is still slated to play at Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

Brady has reached an agreement to sign with the Buccaneers, who are scheduled to play at Allegiant Stadium next season. In the NFL’s current schedule format — which could change once the league turns to a 17-game season as soon as 2021 — AFC and NFC divisions rotate each year on the schedule. And in 2020, the NFC South plays the AFC West with the Raiders hosting the Buccaneers and Saints.

The dates and times for those games, however, are still to be determined. The full 2020 schedule will likely be released in mid-April. In recent years, the league has announced the schedule the week before the NFL Draft.

But can you imagine the Raiders’ season-opening game at home against Brady and the Bucs?

