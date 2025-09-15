Tom Brady to participate in competitive flag football tournament
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is scheduled to make an announcement Monday afternoon, ahead of the “Monday Night Football” game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
Former NFL star quarterback Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, said at a news conference Monday afternoon that he will participate in competitive flag football tournament.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
