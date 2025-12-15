Tom Brady to make appearance Monday in Las Vegas

Tom Brady, a Raiders minority owner and future Hall of Famer, will attend a grand opening party for his sports collectibles shop on Monday in Las Vegas.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is scheduled to make an appearance Monday as part of the grand opening celebration for one of his many business ventures.

The future Hall of Famer will be at Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay at 5:30 p.m., he confirmed on his Instagram account.

It will be part of the launch for the new outpost of CardVault by Tom Brady, a chain of sports and trading card stores.

The existing locations are in Chicago; Boston; New York; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Mashantucket, Connecticut; East Rutherford, New Jersey; and East Hampton, New York.

Brady invested in the company, which was established in 2020, this year, and his name was added to the branding.

He was on the broacast for Sunday’s game between the Rams and Lions in Los Angeles, posting a video after the game that he was en route to Las Vegas.

Monday’s event is a 21-and-over affair.

