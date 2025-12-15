52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Tom Brady to make appearance Monday in Las Vegas

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before an NFL football game b ...
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)
More Stories
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown during the second h ...
Bills storm back for bettors, double-digit favorites roll in NFL Week 15
A balloon floats near Las Vegas Raiders players during the first half of an NFL football game a ...
What did Sunday’s loss do for the Raiders’ draft position?
Raiders report: Pete Carroll defiant when asked if team has quit on him
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) grabs Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Picket ...
Raiders report card: Another offensive disaster in shutout loss
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2025 - 6:23 pm
 

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is scheduled to make an appearance Monday as part of the grand opening celebration for one of his many business ventures.

The future Hall of Famer will be at Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay at 5:30 p.m., he confirmed on his Instagram account.

It will be part of the launch for the new outpost of CardVault by Tom Brady, a chain of sports and trading card stores.

The existing locations are in Chicago; Boston; New York; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Mashantucket, Connecticut; East Rutherford, New Jersey; and East Hampton, New York.

Brady invested in the company, which was established in 2020, this year, and his name was added to the branding.

He was on the broacast for Sunday’s game between the Rams and Lions in Los Angeles, posting a video after the game that he was en route to Las Vegas.

Monday’s event is a 21-and-over affair.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES