Tom Flores says he and Charles Woodson were ‘true Raiders’

Tom Flores and Charles Woodson on Sunday morning expressed gratitude for their enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a 30-minute virtual press conference.

Raiders coaching legend Tom Flores, left, and defensive back Charles Woodson, right, were announced on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. (AP File/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in Detroit, in this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, file photo. Woodson was selected Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, coach Tom Flores gestures to members of the Los Angeles Raiders as they carry him off the field after their 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. Flores has been selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. (AP Photo/File)

Raiders coaching legend Tom Flores watched Raiders superstar Charles Woodson play for the franchise while broadcasting games for the team’s radio network.

“He was a true Raider, just like the Raiders before him,” Flores said. “It’s a joy to see guys make big plays in big games and handle themselves like a pro.

“I always tried to do that as a player and do that as a coach. It was a great journey for me, and I’m sure it was for Charles.”

A journey that’s ending in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores and Woodson were announced on Saturday as members of the Hall’s 2021 class. On Sunday, they expressed their joy and gratitude for their forthcoming enshrinement, which is scheduled from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 at the museum in Canton, Ohio.

Flores, 83, played quarterback for the Raiders and went on to coach the team to two Super Bowl victories. Woodson, 44, played defensive back for the Raiders from 1998 to 2005 and 2013 to 2015, earning five Pro Bowl nods and intercepting 27 passes during his tenure with the franchise.

“This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and all throughout college and high school,” said Woodson, who also starred for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2012.

“I feel like this means that I’m going to live forever. … This is immortality. This is a great accomplishment that I share with each and every player and coach and family member that supported me over the years.”

Flores and Woodson both learned of their induction in the last week and say they had a difficult time keeping the news a secret. Woodson was elected as a first-time finalist. Flores, who was the first Latino quarterback and head coach in professional football history, had retired from coaching in 1994 and had waited more than two decades for enshrinement.

“It’s a real honor,” Flores said. “It’s always a compliment to have people show you that they feel you did a good job. … The fact that the Hispanic race has embraced us, they love the Raiders. It gives you some pride. It really does give you some pride, and it gives you some purpose in life that you can be a leader. You can be an example.”

Flores guided the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII. He was also a longtime assistant under John Madden, winning Super Bowl XI.

Woodson helped the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV. He said he’d always hoped to win one with the Raiders.

“That’s what our team was chasing. We came up short. … That’s one of the things that I think about is really the only thing I wasn’t able to accomplish was to win a Super Bowl in silver and black for Raider Nation.

“But to be here in this moment and to represent the silver and black in the Hall of Fame means a great deal,” Woodson added. “I’m very appreciative to have been drafted to the Raiders in ‘98, finish in 2015 and wear the silver and black and that 2-4 like the late great, Willie Brown.”

