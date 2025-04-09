63°F
Top-2 quarterback prospect to visit with Raiders

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2025 - 7:42 am
 
Updated April 9, 2025 - 7:47 am

The Raiders have added a big-time name to their top-30 visit list before the NFL draft.

The club is expected to host Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at its practice facility in Henderson sometime next week.

Sanders, a son of NFL great and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is a significant addition to the Raiders’ visit list, joining Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, among others.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick overall in the NFL draft, and Sanders has long been associated with the club. Regarded as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the draft, along with Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders has a long-standing relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who will have a significant say in the direction the team takes in the draft.

Brady has worked out with and mentored Sanders over the years, and his TB12 brand signed Sanders to a name, image and likeness deal in 2022.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

