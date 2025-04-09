Top-2 quarterback prospect to visit with Raiders

The Raiders are expected to host Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, one of the top two quarterback prospects in the NFL draft, at their practice facility in Henderson next week.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

As scouts look on, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during the team's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders have added a big-time name to their top-30 visit list before the NFL draft.

The club is expected to host Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at its practice facility in Henderson sometime next week.

Sanders, a son of NFL great and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is a significant addition to the Raiders’ visit list, joining Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, among others.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick overall in the NFL draft, and Sanders has long been associated with the club. Regarded as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the draft, along with Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders has a long-standing relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who will have a significant say in the direction the team takes in the draft.

Brady has worked out with and mentored Sanders over the years, and his TB12 brand signed Sanders to a name, image and likeness deal in 2022.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.