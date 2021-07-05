99°F
Raiders

Tour the Raiderettes locker room at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 9:36 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during an event of food and beverage experience ...
During the recent Taste of Allegiant Stadium event, Raiders president Marc Badain offered a tour of the stadium, including a look at the Raiderettes locker room.

“It’s nicer than the team locker room,” Badain quipped.

The Raiderettes have been part of the team since they were formed in 1961 during the Raiders’ second season in the American Football League.

In addition to cheering at Raiders games, the Raiderettes take part in community events that help promote the team.

