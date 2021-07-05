Tour the Raiderettes locker room at Allegiant Stadium
During the recent Taste of Allegiant Stadium event, Raiders president Marc Badain offered a tour of the stadium, including a look at the Raiderettes locker room.
“It’s nicer than the team locker room,” Badain quipped.
The Raiderettes have been part of the team since they were formed in 1961 during the Raiders’ second season in the American Football League.
In addition to cheering at Raiders games, the Raiderettes take part in community events that help promote the team.