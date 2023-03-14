Trade of star tight end continues remodeling of Raiders

The Raiders are trading tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks ups long pass to Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The trade of standout tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday continues the remodeling of the Raiders.

It began in December when longtime starter Derek Carr was benched for the final two games last season by first-year coach Josh McDaniels and released in February.

And as is often the case in a major restoration, it sometimes comes at an emotional cost.

In the Raiders’ case, that was reflected in the series of moves they made Tuesday that ultimately resulted in the trade of Waller, one of their brightest stars and a fan favorite.

Waller was dealt to the Giants for a third-round pick. The move was tied into the one they made earlier in the day when they agreed to terms with former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year contract worth $33 million, $21 million of it guaranteed.

From the Raiders’ perspective, adding Meyers at roughly the same amount owed Waller — combined with the draft pick from the Giants — was a move that addresses the present and future.

Waller, who caught a total of 83 passes for 1,053 yards the past two seasons and was essentially under control for one more year, basically departs for Meyers, a 27-year-old who had a total of 160 catches for 1,670 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons and is under control for the next three years.

Plus, with the third-round pick, the Raiders theoretically will have four years of control with the player they draft.

The moves also give the Raiders a chance to get younger. Waller, 31, dealt with injuries the past two years and never found his footing in McDaniel’s offense. Two hamstring injuries limited him to 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Nevertheless, the trade is a gamble. Waller is one of the top tight ends in the NFL when healthy — and certainly one of the most popular players in recent franchise history for his on-field and off-field success.

Waller’s well-chronicled battle with substance abuse nearly derailed his career. He eventually overcame his addictions and emerged with the Raiders after they plucked him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018. The inspiring story resonated with fans, who immediately embraced him as a role model.

The third-round pick from the Giants gives the Raiders 12 picks in the draft, including four in the top 100.

