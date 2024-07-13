Training camp preview: A look at Raiders’ quarterback situation

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will compete in training camp to be the starting quarterback, a battle that will determine the franchise’s plan for next season.

As the Raiders prepare to open training camp in Costa Mesa, California, on July 23, the Review-Journal is taking a position-by-position look at the Raiders’ roster over the next nine days.

We begin our series at quarterback, where second-year prospect Aidan O’Connell and veteran Gardner Minshew head to camp in a dead heat for the starting job.

Here is a look at the Raiders’ quarterbacks:

In the mix

Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown and Carter Bradley

2023 performance

O’Connell: 11 games (10 starts), 213 of 343 passing (62.1 completion percentage), 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 83.9 passer rating.

Minshew: 17 games (13 starts), 305 of 490 passing (62.2 completion percentage), 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 84.6 passer rating.

Brown: Didn’t play.

Bradley: Didn’t play.

Potential camp battles

This is a two-horse race between O’Connell and Minshew, with Brown and Bradley fighting for the third spot.

The Raiders have been steadfast that O’Connell and Minshew will be given fair opportunities to win the starting job, so this is a legit battle that pits O’Connell against a veteran who has proven he can be a capable backup and keep teams in games when called upon to start.

Minshew was signed during free agency to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. This isn’t a case of follow the money, though. The sense is that the Raiders would prefer that O’Connell wins the starting job, with Minshew waiting in the wings in case things go sideways.

Two factors guide that preference. First, the Raiders believe the 25-year-old O’Connell still has a high ceiling. To reach it, he needs to play. Secondly, they need to know what they have in the former Purdue standout by the end of the season. That will guide their approach to quarterback next offseason.

Brown has not appeared in an NFL game since 2022, but he showed promise during the offseason program and minicamp. Bradley, the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama. He’s got a big arm and a keen understanding of the game.

Breakout candidate

O’Connell’s ascent to the starting job last year coincided with the Raiders’ decision to fire coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. It wasn’t an ideal situation, but O’Connell acquitted himself fairly well. There is reason to believe he can improve in his second year, even while learning a new offense under coordinator Luke Getsy.

O’Connell doesn’t need to be an All-Pro, but if he can improve his completion percentage and presnap decision-making, he can take advantage of the Raiders’ slew of playmakers and give the offense a chance to be productive.

Area of concern

In a league that demands high-level quarterback play to compete for playoff spots, it’s valid to wonder if O’Connell or Minshew is capable of delivering.

Now with his fourth team in six seasons, Minshew has a 15-22 starting record and a career completion percentage of 62.6 percent. Based on the body of work, is he anything more than a solid backup?

O’Connell certainly has room to grow. But is his ceiling high enough to create confidence he can be the starter on a championship-caliber team? Can he even maximize the assets around him to put the Raiders in position to claim a playoff spot?

What they’re saying

“These guys are going out there, and it’s not necessarily Gardner trying to beat out Aidan or Aidan trying to do that. It’s the hardest position to play in football. It’s not going to be easy, but they’re continuing to push and push each other, too, which is the best part about this thing.” — Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

Best-case scenario

O’Connell wins the job and excels, and the Raiders are in position to make a playoff run.

Worst-case scenario

The Raiders get to the end of the season still unsure what they have in O’Connell, clouding their quarterback decision for next offseason.

