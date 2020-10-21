Trent Brown joins Damon Arnette on Raiders’ COVID-19 list

Trent Brown was put on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday by the Raiders after testing positive for the virus. He joins CB Damon Arnette

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette (20) warms up during NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

For the second time in three days, the Raiders are putting a player on the COVID-19 list.

According to a source close to the situation, right tackle Trent Brown was added to the list. He joins rookie cornerback Damon Arnette, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Arnette is on the injured reserve list with a fractured wrist.

Brown has played just one full game with the Raiders – their win over the Kansas City Chiefs – while dealing with a calf injury.

Arnette, the 19th overall pick in last April’s draft, has missed the last two games after undergoing surgery to repair the wrist injury. He injured the wrist in training camp but opted to play through it while wearing a protective soft cast. Arnette re-injured the wrist while making a tackle against the New England Patriots in week three and landed on IR as a result.

Also Monday, Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who missed the Chiefs game while on the COVID-19 list.

