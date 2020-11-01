72°F
Trent Brown out for Raiders’ game against Browns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 8:19 am
 
Updated November 1, 2020 - 9:03 am

CLEVELAND — In a major surprise, right tackle Trent Brown will not play Sunday for the Raiders against the Cleveland Browns.

Brown returned to the Raiders on Friday after clearing COVID-19 protocols, but has practiced just one day over the past three weeks due to the positive test result last week and the Raiders being on their bye the previous week.

As late as two hours before the game, there was optimism that Brown would suit up. But Brown felt ill leading up to the game — not COVID-19 related according to a club spokesman — and was among the Raiders’ inactives on Sunday.

The veteran has played just one full game over the Raiders’ first six games due to COVID-19 and a calf injury that lingered throughout training camp.

Among the other notable players on the inactives’ list are defensive end Arden Key, quarterback Marcus Mariota, wide receiver Rico Gafford, safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

