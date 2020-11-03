Trent Brown remains in Cleveland hospital

The starting right tackle didn’t fly home from Cleveland to Las Vegas after falling ill before Sunday’s game and being hospitalized.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) warms up with a mask on during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown remains in Cleveland under observation after suffering a medical incident before Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Brown was expected to make his return to the lineup on Sunday, but he was a late add to the inactive list. The NFL Network reported that air entered his bloodstream while he was being administered an IV in the locker room before the game.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed Monday his highest-paid offensive lineman stayed behind when the team flew home after the game.

“Very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” Gruden said. “We’re awaiting some of the results of some of the extensive tests that they did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue.”

Gruden said he wanted to thank the Raiders’ medical staff. “What a job they did in an emergency situation. We’re just happy he’s up and around. Once we get the official word as to what is wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.”

Brown is expected to be released from the hospital at some point Monday evening.

Quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday described what was a scary and confusing situation for him and his teammates as they watched Brown “wheeled out” of the locker room before the game.

The Raiders were able to put the incident behind them and earn a 16-6 victory in ugly conditions.

“I think the big thing is we were all shaken up pretty good,” Gruden said. “You get shook up when you see one of your own go down and you don’t know what’s wrong with him. We were able to assure our players that he was in good hands and his signs were vital and he was doing good. We said a prayer for Trent before the game and then we went out and tried to win the game for him. It’s something that’s on our mind, weighing heavily on us right now. We hope he’s OK.”

Gruden said it’s too early to talk about Brown’s status going forward.

The right tackle missed nearly two full weeks of practice after a positive COVID-19 test last month. He returned Friday and was cleared to return for the game before the incident in the locker room took him out of commission for Sunday’s game.

“The most important thing is that we find out what went wrong.” Gruden said. “He’s in the best possible hands he could be right now.”

The Raiders play in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday.

