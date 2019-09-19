Trevor Davis arrives for Raiders’ Thursday practice

After flying in from Green Bay, new Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis made his practice debut for the club on Thursday.

ALAMEDA, Calif — After flying in from Green Bay, new Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis made his practice debut for the club Thursday.

The Raiders announced the trade to acquire Davis from the Green Bay Packers just before practice. Following the session, Davis said he didn’t see the trade coming but understands that’s the nature of the NFL.

“I’ve just got to come in here and be ready for anything,” Davis said. “The NFL is like that. Everything can change in the blink of an eye. Twenty-four hours ago I was all the way across the country.”

Davis could be making his debut as a Raiders returner on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.

He has been a solid return man throughout his career since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s averaged 11.2 yards per punt return and 22.6 yards per kick return.

“Being able to plug yourself in there (on special teams) is a little easier than it would be offensively,” Davis said. “That’s why I would be more so ready to hop in there on special teams — and really, hopefully, both.”

While Davis likely slots in more as a special teams player than a receiver as a new addition to the team, offensive coordinator Greg Olson said what stood out to the Raiders’ brass was his speed.

“We’ve heard a lot of good things about him,” Olson said. “He helps in a number of different areas.”

Davis did have five receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ preseason game against the Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in August. He said he hadn’t been told he made a great impression on the Raiders’ brass in that game. But he does know that’s what the preseason is for.

“You’re really kind of trying out for all 31 other teams and you put your best foot forward out there so in case you don’t make a team, everyone else has film on you,” Davis said. “So I think that helped out.”

Davis is a Bay Area native, but said his family is a little too far away to live with right now. Instead, Davis said he’s going to be grinding away studying the Raiders’ playbook in the hotel.

If nothing else, Davis does have a study buddy in quarterback DeShone Kizer — who the Raiders claimed off waivers from the Packers at the start of the regular season.

“We studied in Green Bay together and I’m intending to do the same thing here,” Davis said.

Brown misses practice

While Olson said right tackle Trent Brown is “good as far as I know,” Brown did not practice for the second day in a row Thursday with a knee injury.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has simply described Brown’s knee as “sore.” But if Brown does not participate in Friday’s session, there is reasonable cause for concern for his Sunday availability against the Vikings.

If Brown cannot start, Gruden said Brandon Parker and David Sharpe are candidates to play in Brown’s stead.

Also on the injury report, wide receiver Tyrell Williams (hip), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (illness), running back Josh Jacobs (hip), cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee) were limited. Cornerback Keisean Nelson (illness) did not participate.

