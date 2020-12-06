Twitter in disbelief over Raiders’ win, Jets’ defensive call

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs might have delivered the NFL play of the day with his 46-yard touchdown catch to beat the New York Jets’ 31-28.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs might have delivered the NFL play of the day with his 46-yard touchdown catch to beat the New York Jets’ 31-28.

Beyond the obvious giddiness from (most) Raiders fans were those who thought the Jets threw the game in order to get the No. 1 overall draft pick and go after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction:

HENRY RUGGS FOR THE GO-AHEAD TD!!!!#LVvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/82kLmV1e5a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2020

Jets aren’t losing out on Trevor Lawerence. Why would you zero blitz on 3rd and 10 with 13 sec and tm needs a TD beat you? That’s dumb — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 6, 2020

It's one thing to throw a blitz. It's another thing to not have 5 DBs standing 40 yards off the line.#Jets#Raiders — #HindSight2020 (@WeintraubLive) December 6, 2020

Today went from the worst #Raiders loss in recent memory, to one of the most memorable Raider wins in a span of seven minutes. — Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) December 6, 2020

I’m still stunned. The #Raiders had no timeouts & 13 seconds left. An all-out blitz on 3rd & 10 leaving your undrafted corner on Henry Ruggs?! — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2020

NY Jets fans: The #Jets lost to the #Raiders in the final seconds, but they still get Trevor Lawrence next year. pic.twitter.com/aBAtahRpnP — Eli Joseph (@DrewtimusPrime) December 6, 2020

Hey @Raiders, one week y’all gonna send me to the ER with a heart attack. Will you cover the medical bills? #RaiderNation #NFL #Raiders — TGomez (@Gomez73011_) December 6, 2020

One of the rare games in #NFL history where one team steals victory from jaws of defeat on a last-second desperation play and fans of both teams are ecstatic about the result #raiders #jets — Michael Wojnar (@mswojnar) December 6, 2020

For some reason my DVR recorded the Spanish version. Every now and then you get a blessing in disguise.. GOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! #Raiders #LVvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/J7vTIMpYUr — 203 Snowman (@203snowman) December 6, 2020

This play is called the Get Trevor Lawrence Prevent Defense #Jets #Raiders https://t.co/lHYmKuhfNM — The 300s (@The300sBoston) December 6, 2020

Me apologizing to Henry Ruggs pic.twitter.com/JplKdHXG2F — AdamTheSportFan (@AdamTheSportFan) December 6, 2020