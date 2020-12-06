Twitter in disbelief over Raiders’ win, Jets’ defensive call
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs might have delivered the NFL play of the day with his 46-yard touchdown catch to beat the New York Jets’ 31-28.
Beyond the obvious giddiness from (most) Raiders fans were those who thought the Jets threw the game in order to get the No. 1 overall draft pick and go after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction:
HENRY RUGGS FOR THE GO-AHEAD TD!!!!#LVvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/82kLmV1e5a
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2020
Jets aren’t losing out on Trevor Lawerence. Why would you zero blitz on 3rd and 10 with 13 sec and tm needs a TD beat you? That’s dumb
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 6, 2020
It's one thing to throw a blitz.
It's another thing to not have 5 DBs standing 40 yards off the line.#Jets#Raiders
— #HindSight2020 (@WeintraubLive) December 6, 2020
Today went from the worst #Raiders loss in recent memory, to one of the most memorable Raider wins in a span of seven minutes.
— Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) December 6, 2020
I’m still stunned. The #Raiders had no timeouts & 13 seconds left. An all-out blitz on 3rd & 10 leaving your undrafted corner on Henry Ruggs?!
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2020
NY Jets fans: The #Jets lost to the #Raiders in the final seconds, but they still get Trevor Lawrence next year. pic.twitter.com/aBAtahRpnP
— Eli Joseph (@DrewtimusPrime) December 6, 2020
Hey @Raiders, one week y’all gonna send me to the ER with a heart attack. Will you cover the medical bills? #RaiderNation #NFL #Raiders
— TGomez (@Gomez73011_) December 6, 2020
That was the most Jets play of them all. #RaiderNation #Raiders https://t.co/9nu6QBf2Lm
— Mel E.E. (@MelESmalls) December 6, 2020
One of the rare games in #NFL history where one team steals victory from jaws of defeat on a last-second desperation play and fans of both teams are ecstatic about the result #raiders #jets
— Michael Wojnar (@mswojnar) December 6, 2020
For some reason my DVR recorded the Spanish version. Every now and then you get a blessing in disguise.. GOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! #Raiders #LVvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/J7vTIMpYUr
— 203 Snowman (@203snowman) December 6, 2020
@sxeton @MacheteDame what the hell just happened?! #raiders pic.twitter.com/AnwsIf4Fk5
— Sir GuyDudeBro (@MGabe84) December 6, 2020
no matter how you watch it…..#JackpotBaby #Raiders https://t.co/HIqhErxqy6
— Tim Cates (@timcates) December 6, 2020
The breakdown #Jets #Raiders #Tank pic.twitter.com/ko9vM8p2Kl
— Steelers Depot 🎄 (@Steelersdepot) December 6, 2020
This play is called the Get Trevor Lawrence Prevent Defense #Jets #Raiders https://t.co/lHYmKuhfNM
— The 300s (@The300sBoston) December 6, 2020
Me apologizing to Henry Ruggs pic.twitter.com/JplKdHXG2F
— AdamTheSportFan (@AdamTheSportFan) December 6, 2020
Marcus Maye with some criticism of Gregg Williams' call that led to the go-ahead TD by the Raiders:
"That situation, just has to be a better call. We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time" pic.twitter.com/pX9o8lqTO8
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 6, 2020