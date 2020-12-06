56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Twitter in disbelief over Raiders’ win, Jets’ defensive call

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 3:28 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pas ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs might have delivered the NFL play of the day with his 46-yard touchdown catch to beat the New York Jets’ 31-28.

Beyond the obvious giddiness from (most) Raiders fans were those who thought the Jets threw the game in order to get the No. 1 overall draft pick and go after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction:

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada
2
Vic Beasley to make Raiders debut against Jets
Vic Beasley to make Raiders debut against Jets
3
Henry Ruggs goes from goat to hero in one play
Henry Ruggs goes from goat to hero in one play
4
Derek Carr finds Henry Ruggs for stunning Raiders win
Derek Carr finds Henry Ruggs for stunning Raiders win
5
Rams, Chargers could play home games at Allegiant Stadium
Rams, Chargers could play home games at Allegiant Stadium
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets his players before the start of their NFL Footba ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 13
By / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes (VegasInsider.com, Chipwins.com) breaks down the 15 games in NFL Week 13, with analysis, trends and final scores.