Tyrell Williams hopes for the best for Philip Rivers

As Chargers QB Philip Rivers reaches the end of his contract, Raiders WR Tyrell Williams hopes Rivers can finish out his career in the place where it started.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of their game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) holds on the football after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) celebrates a touchdown score as defender Indianapolis Colts cornerback Quincy Wilson (31) stands near during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) speaks to media during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Philip Rivers has been the Chargers starting quarterback since 2006 — so long that, much like Tom Brady with the Patriots, many players in the league now may have no memory of the Chargers having any other quarterback.

But with Rivers’ contract set to expire at the end of the season, he was fairly open after last week’s loss to Minnesota that these last two weeks could be his last with the club.

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams played with Rivers from 2015-18. And seeing Rivers up close gives Williams a real appreciation for what the quarterback has meant to that franchise.

“I think growing up, that’s all I ever saw was him — before (it was) Brees,” Williams said. “I feel like the Chargers are Phil — just being around there and just seeing him.”

Rivers has been particularly turnover prone this season, tossing 18 interceptions to 21 touchdowns. But he has reached 4,000 yards passing for the seventh consecutive season, and the 11th time in his career.

So there’s reason to believe Rivers can continue playing in 2020 — whether it’s with the Chargers at SoFi Stadium or elsewhere.

“Whatever happens, I feel like he’s going to be the greatest quarterback that’s been through there,” Williams said. “And he’s just a great guy. I hope it works out for him to stay — or whatever he wants, I hope it works out. Phil’s an awesome guy.”

