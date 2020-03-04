UFC’s Dana White tells Tom Brady Las Vegas ‘would love’ to have him

UFC president Dana White is continuing his campaign to get Tom Brady in a Raiders uniform.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while answering a question during the NFL football team's media availability for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, White is on the phone with Brady, trying to convince him to play in Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL season.

“Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders,” White said. “The stadium, the facility is incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable.”

In his efforts to convince Brady, White tells the veteran quarterback that Los Angeles is a 45-minute flight from Vegas so his family can live there and he can commute.

Brady told White being with the New England Patriots for 20 years has been an amazing experience, but he doesn’t know what the future holds.

“I’m just trying to be patient through this process my first time going through it,” Brady said.

In the meantime, Brady said he’s going to spend time with his family and enjoy an upcoming vacation.

