Unbeaten Raiders impressive in win over Patriots
The Raiders concluded their first preseason under Josh McDaniels with a 23-6 win over the New England Patriots on Friday.
The Raiders’ first preseason under Josh McDaniels could not have gone any better after beating the Patriots 23-6 on Friday to conclude an exhibition schedule with a 4-0 record.
Just as they have throughout the preseason, the Raiders did so without using any of their key players. They did, however, continue to experiment along an offensive line still trying to sort out its best group of five and the four or five reserves behind them.
Defensively, Tashawn Bower continued his eye-opening summer with a pair of sacks to go with five tackles, including one for loss.
The Raiders committed just one penalty, didn’t turn the ball over and were efficient in all phases.
In other words, they did everything that had been emphasized by McDaniels throughout the spring and summer.
“When you have a leader like Josh, that’s what he preaches, a lot,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “We don’t turn the ball over. We get turnovers, and everybody just does their jobs and does all the little things right, of course, you have to come out victorious.”
Here are three observations:
Raiders backups excel
When the Raiders and Patriots squared off for two days of practice this week, Raiders starters were superior to their New England counterparts, and in some cases, it wasn’t close.
That was one reason the Raiders were comfortable sitting all their key players Friday and why the Patriots used their offensive and defensive starters for most of the first half.
Imagine the Patriots’ frustration — and the Raiders’ satisfaction — when Raiders backups thoroughly outplayed New England’s top players while taking a 13-3 first-half lead.
That included Raiders backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham earning a quarterback rating of 107.6 to Mac Jones’ 50.5 and how the Raiders came up with two sacks and an intersection to no sacks and no forced turnovers by the Patriots.
In addition, the Raiders mounted three scoring drives to just one for New England and generally looked like the more ready, efficient team in all phases.
“We’re trying to learn how to win,” McDaniels said. “And every year you have to go back through that process.”
Youngsters shine
One way to circumvent the salary cap is by coming up with young, cost-effective talent. Obviously, the draft is the first place to turn in that regard. But the good teams also utilize the undrafted free-agent market to procure players capable of rounding out their roster and eventually becoming reliable starters or dependable reserves.
The Raiders might have done just that in a trio of youngsters who have continually shined throughout camp and preseason. Linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler and cornerback Sam Webb continued their upward trek on Friday, and it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which any of the three aren’t a part of the 53-man roster.
Masterson, who played at Wake Forest, has played all three linebacker positions and been entrusted with being the defensive play-caller. Against the Patriots, he came up with six tackles and an interception of Jones that he returned 30 yards.
“I just took it day by day, man. Let the cards fall how they do,” he said.
Butler is a product of Arizona State. He had seven tackles. Webb, from Missouri Western State, had five.
Leatherwood struggles
Alex Leatherwood, the 17th pick in last year’s draft, is in a big fight to secure a roster spot and didn’t help his chances with another subpar performance Friday.
Leatherwood’s shocking fall is reflected not only by the fact he even played against the Patriots but that he came in as a sub for Jermaine Eluemunor, who appears in line for the starting assignment at right tackle when the Raiders open the season against the Chargers on Sep. 11.
Rookie Thayer Munford, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, will have something to say in the battle at right tackle, but that only further complicates Leatherwood’s future. He is now slotting behind two players at right tackle.
Throw in Jackson Barton, whose solid play at left tackle could put him in line to earn the swing tackle position, and all of a sudden Leatherwood is getting squeezed out of a spot.
The Raiders have left everything on the table relative to Leatherwood, so don’t be surprised if he is no longer with the team next week.
