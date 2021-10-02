Undefeated Raiders need to improve particularly in 3 areas

While the Raiders are reveling in their best start since 2002 with a 3-0 record, by no means have they played perfect football.

An improved defense and Derek Carr playing MVP-caliber football have helped the Raiders to a 3-0 start.

And while they are reveling in their best start since 2002 and becoming the first team to start a season with three wins over teams that won 10 or more games in the previous season, by no means are they satisfied.

Three areas in particular are worth monitoring.

Red zone offense

The Raiders put an emphasis on improving in the red zone this season after falling to 23rd in the NFL last season when they converted 54.24 percent of their visits inside the 20-yard-line into touchdowns.

Despite the attention they paid in the offseason and training camp, it has not translated in improvement.

In fact, while the Raiders are 21st in red-zone touchdown percentage, they have dropped to 53.85 percent.

As was the case last season, some of the problems are self-inflicted.

Against the Ravens in the season opener, the Raiders could not get a push up front and failed to convert a fourth and one at the Baltimore 13-yard-line. On the play, running back Josh Jacobs was stuffed for no gain, and the Raiders surrendered possession to the Ravens trailing 17-10.

In overtime, rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood was flagged for a false start at the Ravens’ goal line, moving the ball to the 5. Two plays later, Derek Carr’s throw to Willie Snead bounced off Snead’s hands for an interception.

Last week against the Dolphins, the Raiders were on their way to the red zone at the Miami 21 when Carr and tight end Foster Moreau weren’t on the same page on a short throw. The result was a pick-six interception that gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead.

As the Raiders pushed ahead into Miami territory on the next drive, Andre James sent a shotgun snap over Carr’s head. Carr tracked the ball down, but as he tried to salvage at least a push in the play, he was flagged for intentional grounding. The net loss was 18 yards to their 42.

“Penalties and turnovers are a couple of areas we need to improve on,” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “We like the plan we put together for all three opponents. It’s just a matter of better execution and taking care of the football.

Big plays in frantic situations

The Raiders were third-worst in the NFL at getting teams off the field on third down last season, allowing opponents to convert 48.78 percent of their third downs into first downs.

They are significantly better this season, allowing teams to convert 33.3 percent of their 42 third-down attempts into first downs, which ranks sixth.

But they rank 29th on fourth downs while allowing opponents to convert four of seven attempts into first downs.

Three of those came in the overtime win over the Dolphins when Miami was in scramble situations. Two were on the critical late-game drive that enabled the Dolphins to tie the score and force overtime.

On fourth and eight from the Dolphins 35, the Raiders allowed Jacoby Brissett to complete a 15-yard pass DeVante Parker for 15 yards.

Brissett later scored on a fourth-down run from the Raiders 1.

Then in overtime, Brissett converted a fourth and 20 when he threw 27 yards to Mike Gesicki after the Raiders failed to get Brissett to the ground after getting pressure on him.

“When we get an opportunity like that, to get off the field, we gotta capitalize,” defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson said. “That would have taken care of everything.”

Center Andre James

The Raiders knew there would be a learning curve for James, in his first season as a starting center. But he’s grading out as the 33rd-ranked center out of 33 qualified players by Pro Football Focus.

His inability to secure the interior has played a negative role in the run game, which has struggled.

“It’s very difficult to have the arrow just go completely up without having any dips,” Olson said. “There’s an understanding of that. We feel like he’s shown improvement from game one through game three.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.