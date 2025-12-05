Undersized but not underappreciated, Raiders rookie earns roster spot

Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance is small by NFL standards, but the undrafted rookie’s toughness and playmaking ability have not gone unnoticed by coaches.

Raiders report: One area where Pete Carroll grades out well this season

Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) gets instruction from defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as they head to the locker room for haltime of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive quality control coach Beyah Rasool, left, works with cornerback Greedy Vance (41) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) gets instruction from defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as they head to the locker room for haltime of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Greedy Vance used to take it as an insult when someone mistook his slight stature for a lack of toughness and talent.

Listed at 5 feet, 10 inches and 175 pounds, the Raiders’ rookie cornerback has been reminded of his lack of size at every turn of his football career, including in high school.

Yes, it was once a sore subject.

“I used to let it get to me,” Vance said this week after the Raiders promoted him from their practice squad to their 53-man roster.

The elevation was in recognition of how the former USC standout kept passing tests with the Raiders. The undrafted free agent quietly made a name for himself during the offseason program, then carried that over to training camp when he kept showing up in the two-deep rotation.

Along the way, he kept making plays, growing in the playbook and displaying a physical toughness that defied his smallish frame. It’s why the Raiders immediately signed him to the practice squad after releasing him at the end of camp, then continued to monitor his progress the past three months.

The growth was obvious, and the admiration grew.

“He’s very competitive, and that stands out,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Whether it’s something going on in the meeting room, whether it’s out here at practice.”

It got to the point where the Raiders were compelled to give him a real shot. That happened last week when he was elevated to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Vance got the nod at the slot cornerback spot, and while he played just seven snaps, he held up on his six passing down reps. It was enough for the Raiders to decide to sign him to the 53-man roster and potentially give him more opportunities.

That should continue Sunday when the Raiders host the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

“I feel so positive about his ability,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s got a real knack about making plays, and he’s got great confidence. That is what the players have that are willing to take the chances.”

Graham agrees. “He’s a very competitive football player. And we cherish that trait.”

Same ol’ story

For Vance, it’s a continuation of what he’s been doing his entire career. Every doubt, every question, every skeptical look he gets when coaches and scouts and other players size him up only by his physical stature is quickly vanquished when he starts throwing his body around and making plays.

“At this level, a lot of guys try to make it about size and things like that,” Vance said. “I think it’s just more about a mindset, routine, and just being very competitive.”

It’s what he did during a five-year college career that included stops at Louisville, Florida State, and USC when he recorded 100 tackles, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 38 games.

And it’s how he captured the attention of Raiders scouts and coaches during his Pro Day.

“He’s a really good tackler for a smaller guy,” Carroll said. “And he’s just been, obviously, a guy who could make a play.”

Lacking the prototypical physical traits, it was understood that Vance would go undrafted. But the Raiders were convinced he had a shot to contribute and jumped at the opportunity to sign him.

“They all come in different shapes and sizes,” Graham said. “We all know that.”

Vance’s talent and competitiveness then kicked in. So did the understanding that he wasn’t going to sway anyone in one day or one week. This was going to come down to doing things right over the long haul.

“It’s all about the consistency,” Vance said. “A lot of us come in undrafted, behind the eight ball, kind of coming in with a high competitive feeling or emotion, and we want the guys to see what we could bring to the table. But it just comes with patience. You just have to understand that and go to work day after day.”

It’s all paid off with a spot on the roster and an opportunity to carve out a role.

“We’ve seen it all through camp and in the offseason and all of that,” Carroll said. “I’m glad that he’s one of the guys that’s benefiting from the time on task, and we like what he does.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3), KXNT-AM (840)

Line: Broncos -7½; total 40½