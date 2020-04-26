UNLV’s Javin White, other free agents headed to Raiders

UNLV football linebacker Javin White answers a media question during a press conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Javin White had hoped to break UNLV’s 10-year drought of not having a player selected in the NFL draft, but he had to settle for agreeing to terms with the hometown Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Not a bad consolation prize.

“I went to college here,” White said on Saturday. “It’s a great opportunity. I thank the Raiders for taking a risk on me.”

Another local player, Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon, a Faith Lutheran High School graduate, has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Molchon was first-team All-Mountain West the past two seasons.

White was one of a handful of undrafted prospects the Raiders added at the conclusion of the draft, along with Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle, a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist. He set a school record with 64 field goals and is the only kicker in Aggie history to make four field goals of 50 or more yards, having connected from 52 yards once and 51 on three occasions.

Eberle, who ranks second in Utah State history with a made field goal percentage of 79 percent, is expected to compete with incumbent Daniel Carlson for the kicking job with the Raiders.

The Raiders also agreed to terms with free agents Madre Harper, a cornerback from Southern Illinois; George Mariner, a wide receiver from Utah State; Nick Bowers, a tight end from Penn State; Mike Panasiuk, a defensive lineman from Michigan State; and Liam McCullough, a long snapper from Ohio State.

White said the details of his deal were still being finalized as of late Saturday afternoon.

White said the Raiders were looking at him as a linebacker. That was his primary position the past two seasons at UNLV, where he also played safety and cornerback. He said the Raiders also want him to play special teams.

He made 79 tackles last season, including 8½ for loss, to go with 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. White was an honorable mention selection on the All-Mountain West team.

He competed in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18 in Pasadena, California.

UNLV has not had a player drafted since 2010 when center Joe Hawley went in the fourth round to the Atlanta Falcons.

