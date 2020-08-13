Vegas Nation Blitz — 10,000 page playbook
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.
This week’s guest is Raiders safety Erik Harris.
Jason Witten is ready to bring veteran leadership to the team while learning Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden’s, “10,000 page playbook.” Erik Harris prides himself on film study and making those around him better.