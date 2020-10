The Vegas Nation crew breaks down the latest with the Raiders.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports reporter Sam Gordon and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

The Raiders fall to .500 after a Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers, ending one of the toughest stretches of a schedule in the NFL. This week they prepare for the 5-2 Cleveland Browns.