Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Allegiant Stadium’s debut

Vegas Nation Blitz Episode 20 | Monday Night Lights
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 8:53 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 9:03 pm

This week’s guest is Ed Graney.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

Coming off a win in Carolina, the Raiders prepare for the first game played at Allegiant Stadium in a “Monday Night Football” showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Jacobs continues to break tackles for Raiders
The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs ran for 81 yards after contact on running plays, a full 87 percent of his 93 rushing yards against the Panthers, according to Pro Football Focus.