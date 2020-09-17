Vegas Nation Blitz — Allegiant Stadium’s debut

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.

This week’s guest is Ed Graney.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

Coming off a win in Carolina, the Raiders prepare for the first game played at Allegiant Stadium in a “Monday Night Football” showdown with the New Orleans Saints.