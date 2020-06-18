Vegas Nation Blitz — BLM
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.
This week’s guest on the Vegas Nation Blitz is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.