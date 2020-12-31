54°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Can Raiders finish on a high note?

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.35 | Raiders best is 8-8
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 11:59 am
 

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

Now on a three game losing streak and officially eliminated from the playoff picture, the Raiders best record possible is going 8-8 with a win over the Broncos.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eri ...
Darren Waller makes mark in Raiders’ record books
By / RJ

Darren Waller set the franchise’s all-time record for receptions by a tight end in a season, hauling in five passes to give him 98 and surpassing Todd Christensen’s mark of 95.