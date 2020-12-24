Vegas Nation Blitz — Can the Raiders finish strong?

With a 1-4 record in the last 5 games, the Raiders still have a 1% chance to make the playoffs. Will they be able to finish the season on a high note?

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

