Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Can the Raiders finish strong?

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.34 | Raiders Strong Finish?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

With a 1-4 record in the last 5 games, the Raiders still have a 1% chance to make the playoffs. Will they be able to finish the season on a high note?

