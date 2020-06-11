Vegas Nation Blitz — Fresh Ink
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.
This week’s guest on the Vegas Nation Blitz is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end “Mad” Maxx Crosby.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang to discuss if the Raiders have a secret weapon in Lynn Bowden Jr.? The team also talks about the lanai doors are opening at Allegiant stadium and “Mad” Maxx shows off his fresh ink.