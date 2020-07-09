Vegas Nation Blitz — Half Billion Dollar Man
This week’s guest on the Vegas Nation Blitz is former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang.
What does Patrick Mahomes’ megacontract mean for the Raiders? Where will Colin Kaepernick play this season? Jerry Robinson reflects on his time wearing silver and black.