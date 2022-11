The Raiders were blown out for the first time since 2014 when the team lost 24-0 to the Saints in Week 8.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team looks at how the Raiders should respond after such an embarrassing performance and discuss if head coach Josh McDaniels is on the hot seat.