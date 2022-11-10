53°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — How many more losses can Raiders afford?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 5:48 pm
 

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team looks at the Raiders’ most recent loss and discusses how things have gone from bad to worse for the Silver and Black.

Our team also talks about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ comments directed at coaching following the team’s loss to the Jaguars.

Raiders waive another former 1st-round pick
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Graney: Raiders now in rebuild mode after starting 2-6
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
