Vegas Nation Blitz — How many more losses can Raiders afford?

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team looks at the Raiders’ most recent loss and discusses how things have gone from bad to worse for the Silver and Black.

How Many More Losses Can Raiders Afford? | Vegas Nation Blitz Ep. 8

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team looks at the Raiders’ most recent loss and discusses how things have gone from bad to worse for the Silver and Black.

Our team also talks about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams’ comments directed at coaching following the team’s loss to the Jaguars.