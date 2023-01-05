Vegas Nation Blitz — Jarrett Stidham nearly leads Raiders to victory

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, we discuss Stidham’s first career start as well as talk about the impact Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury has had on the Raiders.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham nearly led the Raiders to victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

