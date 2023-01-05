49°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Jarrett Stidham nearly leads Raiders to victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham nearly led the Raiders to victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, we discuss Stidham’s first career start as well as talk about the impact Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury has had on the Raiders.

Raiders' top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
Raiders prepared to handle catastrophic injuries like Damar Hamlin's
Raiders prepared to handle catastrophic injuries like Damar Hamlin’s
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
By / RJ

David Carr, the brother of Derek Carr, went on NFL Network on Monday night to speak publicly about the Raiders’ decision to replace the quarterback who has been with the team for nine years.

