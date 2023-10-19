85°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 5:11 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders are on their first winning streak of the 2023 season after beating the New England Patriots 21-17 at Allegiant Stadium.

However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the stadium in an ambulance at halftime after suffering a back injury.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang to discuss the Raiders win as the team prepares for a matchup with the Chicago Bears.

