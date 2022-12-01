Vegas Nation Blitz — Josh Jacobs has record-breaking day in Seattle

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team discusses how big of a role Josh Jacobs has carved out for himself and how he is on his way to securing a well-earned contract.

Josh Jacobs notched a franchise record 303 total scrimmage yards in the Raiders’ 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.

