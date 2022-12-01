47°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Josh Jacobs has record-breaking day in Seattle

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 6:32 pm
 

Josh Jacobs notched a franchise record 303 total scrimmage yards in the Raiders’ 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.

In this week’s episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team discusses how big of a role Jacobs has carved out for himself and how he is on his way to securing a well-earned contract.

