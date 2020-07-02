Vegas Nation Blitz — Mark Davis: All or Nothing

Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video

It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.