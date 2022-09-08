Vegas Nation Blitz — New era for Raiders

In this Vegas Nation Blitz episode, our crew brings you up to date with all the latest involving the Raiders as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup versus the Chargers.

It’s a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, along with new star players, there is a different level of excitement for the Silver and Black.

In this Vegas Nation Blitz episode, our crew brings you up to date with all the latest involving the Raiders as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup versus the Chargers.