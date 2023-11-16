65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2023 - 5:38 pm
 

The Raiders are now 5-5, and 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce. In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, host Heidi Fang and sports writers Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill and Sam Gordon look back on how the team battled its way to a 16-12 victory over the Jets and give a preview of what’s to come against the Dolphins.

Also, get more insight on who Jermaine Eluemunor is in an exclusive interview with the offensive tackle.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Bo Hardegree puts stamp on Raiders offense with tweaks
Bo Hardegree puts stamp on Raiders offense with tweaks
2
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson in concussion protocol
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson in concussion protocol
3
Raiders sign former starting cornerback for Patriots
Raiders sign former starting cornerback for Patriots
4
Raiders rookie class shows growth spurt, led by QB Aidan O’Connell
Raiders rookie class shows growth spurt, led by QB Aidan O’Connell
5
Raiders report: New CB ‘blessed’ to be reunited with Antonio Pierce
Raiders report: New CB ‘blessed’ to be reunited with Antonio Pierce
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to keep wins rolling against the Jets in Week 10
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach