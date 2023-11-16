Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win

A look back on how the Raiders battled their way to a 16-12 victory over the Jets, and a preview of what’s to come against the Dolphins.

The Raiders are now 5-5, and 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce. In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, host Heidi Fang and sports writers Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill and Sam Gordon look back on how the team battled its way to a 16-12 victory over the Jets and give a preview of what’s to come against the Dolphins.

Also, get more insight on who Jermaine Eluemunor is in an exclusive interview with the offensive tackle.