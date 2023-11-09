Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders outclassed the New York Giants 30-6 in interim coach Antonio Pierce’s NFL coaching debut.

The Las Vegas Raiders outclassed the New York Giants 30-6 in interim coach Antonio Pierce’s NFL coaching debut. After a short but eventful week, the Raiders are settling back into a normal routine as they get ready for the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to recap the Raiders big win and look ahead to the next primetime game.