62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders outclassed the New York Giants 30-6 in interim coach Antonio Pierce’s NFL coaching debut. After a short but eventful week, the Raiders are settling back into a normal routine as they get ready for the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to recap the Raiders big win and look ahead to the next primetime game.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former Raider, facing Pokemon business troubles, returns to NFL
Former Raider, facing Pokemon business troubles, returns to NFL
2
Raiders new OC asked players for input in 1st game calling plays
Raiders new OC asked players for input in 1st game calling plays
3
Graney: Raiders don’t need Aidan O’Connell to be Superman
Graney: Raiders don’t need Aidan O’Connell to be Superman
4
Antonio Pierce says Raiders trying to build ‘winning stamina mentality’
Antonio Pierce says Raiders trying to build ‘winning stamina mentality’
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders snap losing streak with ‘Monday Night Football’ victory
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders snap losing streak with ‘Monday Night Football’ victory
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win