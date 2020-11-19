Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders-Chiefs Rematch

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports reporter Sam Gordon and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

The Raiders are the only team to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions this year. The Chiefs are coming off a bye week and Andy Reid has an 18-3 regular-season record after the bye week. How do the Raiders match up?