60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders-Chiefs Rematch

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.29 | Raiders Chiefs Rematch (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 10:35 pm
 

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports reporter Sam Gordon and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

The Raiders are the only team to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions this year. The Chiefs are coming off a bye week and Andy Reid has an 18-3 regular-season record after the bye week. How do the Raiders match up?

MOST READ: Raiders
1
10 Raiders defenders on COVID-19 list
10 Raiders defenders on COVID-19 list
2
Chiefs-Raiders off betting board amid coronavirus uncertainty
Chiefs-Raiders off betting board amid coronavirus uncertainty
3
COVID-19 issues hit UNLV football, Raiders on same day
COVID-19 issues hit UNLV football, Raiders on same day
4
Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
5
Jon Gruden, Andy Reid clash over so-called ‘victory lap’
Jon Gruden, Andy Reid clash over so-called ‘victory lap’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST