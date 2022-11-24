55°F
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders complete season sweep over Broncos

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 5:33 pm
 

The Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 22-16 overtime win versus the Broncos on Sunday.

The win extends the Raiders win streak over the Broncos to six-games in a row.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team discusses how this win took a full-team effort. We also hear from Raiders players and their takes on popular Thanksgiving dishes.

