Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs

After setting a franchise record for points in their last game, the Las Vegas Raiders turn their attention to Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on “Thursday Night Football,” setting a franchise record for points scored in a 63-21 victory.

Now, the Raiders (6-8) look ahead to a rematch with the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) as the team continues to fight for a shot at the postseason. Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Sports Columnist Sam Gordon to recap Thursday’s impressive victory.