Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on “Thursday Night Football,” setting a franchise record for points scored in a 63-21 victory.

Now, the Raiders (6-8) look ahead to a rematch with the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) as the team continues to fight for a shot at the postseason. Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Sports Columnist Sam Gordon to recap Thursday’s impressive victory.

