Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders eliminated from NFL playoff hunt

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders ended 2023 with a loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, eliminating them from playoff contention.

The Raiders (7-9) have one game left this season against the Denver Broncos. Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Sports Columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to recap the loss and look back at the year that was as the team enters the final week of the NFL regular season.

