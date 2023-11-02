67°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night following another primetime loss on “Monday Night Football” in Detroit.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnist Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders move to fire their coach and GM and the promotion of Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly to interim roles.

