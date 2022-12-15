47°F
jeff_german
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders hope to bounce back in final stretch of season

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2022 - 5:31 pm
 

After an embarrassing loss to the Rams on ‘Thursday Night Football,’ the Raiders have four games left on the regular-season schedule.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our team takes a look at how the Raiders can finish strong if they want any chance of making it to the playoffs.

