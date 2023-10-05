81°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 5:19 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders lost in their home away from home, Los Angeles, falling 24-17 to the Chargers in rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s NFL debut.

Frustrations are clearly building in the locker room as the team shifts its focus to the Green Bay Packers for “Monday Night Football.”

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders loss as the team falls to 1-3 before another prime time outing.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders $1M donation to UNLV viewed as transformational
Raiders $1M donation to UNLV viewed as transformational
2
Raiders make sizable financial contribution to UNLV
Raiders make sizable financial contribution to UNLV
3
Raiders rookie class struggles to adjust to NFL
Raiders rookie class struggles to adjust to NFL
4
Yellow flags becoming a red flag for Raiders hopes
Yellow flags becoming a red flag for Raiders hopes
5
Graney: Despite loss, starting Aidan O’Connell right decision
Graney: Despite loss, starting Aidan O’Connell right decision
More stories
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders lose home opener
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders lose home opener
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders open season in Denver
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders open season in Denver
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders to open season at Broncos
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders to open season at Broncos