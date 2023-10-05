Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration

The Las Vegas Raiders lost in their home away from home, Los Angeles, falling 24-17 to the Chargers in rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s NFL debut.

Frustrations are clearly building in the locker room as the team shifts its focus to the Green Bay Packers for “Monday Night Football.”

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders loss as the team falls to 1-3 before another prime time outing.