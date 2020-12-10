Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders’ playoff hopes
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
After barely getting past the winless Jets, the Raiders keep their playoff hopes alive and prepare for the Colts to come to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.