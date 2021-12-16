Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Browns after another loss
The Cleveland Browns will be down multiple key players when they host the Raiders on Saturday.
The team’s COVID-19 list has grown to include quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, among others.
The Vegas Nation crew examines the situation and how the Raiders can bounce back from a blowout loss to Kansas City.