38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Browns after another loss

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2021 - 8:21 pm
 

The Cleveland Browns will be down multiple key players when they host the Raiders on Saturday.

The team’s COVID-19 list has grown to include quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, among others.

The Vegas Nation crew examines the situation and how the Raiders can bounce back from a blowout loss to Kansas City.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
2
Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules
Fire killed young Las Vegas woman in Ruggs’ DUI case, coroner rules
3
Raiders report: 4 starters miss Tuesday’s walkthrough
Raiders report: 4 starters miss Tuesday’s walkthrough
4
Rookie defensive end makes impressive late-season debut
Rookie defensive end makes impressive late-season debut
5
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Autopsy shows ‘unusually severe’ brain trauma in former Raider who shot 6
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST