Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo
The Raiders took their first loss of the season on the road in Buffalo to Josh Allen and the Bills.
Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders’ loss and preview the team’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers during “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.