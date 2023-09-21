81°F
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 

The Raiders took their first loss of the season on the road in Buffalo to Josh Allen and the Bills.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders’ loss and preview the team’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers during “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

